Does heartland want NY Series?

The notion of a Mets-Yankees subway series intoxicates Big Apple baseball fans. But will it play with fans in Peoria and elsewhere? Results of an informal poll of ad agency executives and TV sports consultants suggest it won't. "The match-up would not be particularly attractive to the national TV audience," says independent TV sports consultant Neal Pilson. The consensus is a World Series pitting the Yankees against St. Louis Cardinals would be the ideal ratings catcher, combining the No. 1 market with the Cardinals' Midwest fan base.