Doerr opens in San Antonio
A.H. Belo Corp.'s San Antonio station, KENS-TV, has hired Tom Doerr, a
veteran news director and former news consultant, as its news director.
Doerr was a news director for five years at WPLG-TV Miami before joining
AR&D as a consultant, and he was news director at KTRK-TV Houston before
that.
He worked briefly as an independent consultant following the implosion and
dramatic restructuring at AR&D last year, but he decided to return to the
news business when his family was resistant to his continued extensive traveling
following Sept. 11.
Doerr had consulted with KENS-TV for four years at AR&D, so general
manager Bob McGann began discussing the job with Doerr following the departure
of news director Nick Simonette, who left the station to become news director at
WAFB(TV) Baton Rouge, La.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.