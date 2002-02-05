Doerr opens in San Antonio

A.H. Belo Corp.'s San Antonio station, KENS-TV, has hired Tom Doerr, a

veteran news director and former news consultant, as its news director.

Doerr was a news director for five years at WPLG-TV Miami before joining

AR&D as a consultant, and he was news director at KTRK-TV Houston before

that.

He worked briefly as an independent consultant following the implosion and

dramatic restructuring at AR&D last year, but he decided to return to the

news business when his family was resistant to his continued extensive traveling

following Sept. 11.

Doerr had consulted with KENS-TV for four years at AR&D, so general

manager Bob McGann began discussing the job with Doerr following the departure

of news director Nick Simonette, who left the station to become news director at

WAFB(TV) Baton Rouge, La.