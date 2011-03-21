DoddTo Debut at NATO Summit

New

Motion Picture Association of America CEO Chris Dodd will make his first speech

in that job at the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO)/CinemaCon convention

March 29 in Las Vegas.

Dodd,

who joined the MPAA March 17, will deliver

a state of the industry address alongside NATO CEO John Fithian.

No

word on what he will talk about, but the motion picture industry is coming off

a banner year in 2010 driven in part by the popularity of 3D

(and those additional glasses charges). But it faces the challenge of

protecting distribution in a world filled with online digital pirates.

Theater

owners have long been concerned that the studios are shortening their

distribution windows and migrating their movies to other distribution platforms

-- like cable and satellite and online --

that they can more easily control, though in the case of online piracy control

is no easy task.

Dodd

is the former Democratic senator from Connecticut.