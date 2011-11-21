Dodd Announces Two Senior Appointments to MPAA

Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) President Chris Dodd has announced two senior appointments.

Cybele Daley has been named senior VP, government affairs, succeeding Michael O'Leary, who was named senior EVP global policy and external affairs in September. Daley will report to O'Leary.

Daley comes from D.C. government relations firm Van Scoyoc Associates, where her clients included MPAA.

In addition, Dodd has named Anna Soellner VP, corporate communications, reporting to Laura Nichols, executive VP, global communications. Soellner comes from the Center for American Progress, where she had been VP for communications.