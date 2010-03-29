DocumentaryChannel Doubles Subscribers With DirecTV Deal
The
Documentary Channel and DirecTV have reached and agreement that will
significantly increase the channel's carriage, Documentary Channel President
and CEO James J. Ackerman announced Monday (March 29).
The
24-hour digital TV network that airs independent documentaries will be
available to DirecTV customers on channel 263 starting Wednesday, March
31. The agreement doubles the number of homes who can see Documentary
Channel, increasing the number to 25 million U.S. homes.
"The
Documentary Channel is thrilled to make available to DirecTV customers many of
the best independent documentary films and related programming," said Ackerman
in a statement. "This agreement doubles the total number of subscribers
we now reach and will have a meaningful impact on the bottom line."
