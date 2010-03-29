DocumentaryChannel Doubles Subscribers With DirecTV Deal

The

Documentary Channel and DirecTV have reached and agreement that will

significantly increase the channel's carriage, Documentary Channel President

and CEO James J. Ackerman announced Monday (March 29).

The

24-hour digital TV network that airs independent documentaries will be

available to DirecTV customers on channel 263 starting Wednesday, March

31. The agreement doubles the number of homes who can see Documentary

Channel, increasing the number to 25 million U.S. homes.

"The

Documentary Channel is thrilled to make available to DirecTV customers many of

the best independent documentary films and related programming," said Ackerman

in a statement. "This agreement doubles the total number of subscribers

we now reach and will have a meaningful impact on the bottom line."