Doctor on critical list
By Staff
The CBS O & Os have downgraded
Dr. Laura
from afternoon time periods to 2 a.m. slots, intensifying speculation that the strip won't be around for a second season. Effective Nov. 13, stations bumping
Dr. Laura
are WCBS-TV New York, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, WBBN-TV Chicago, KYW-TV Philadelphia, KPIX-TV San Francisco, KTVT-TV Dallas and KEYE-TV Austin.
While some stations haven't nailed down their new schedules yet, shows looking to gain from
Dr. Laura's loss are CBS Enterprises/King World syndicated strips
Curtis Court
and
Martha Stewart Living.
More bad news:
Dr. Laura
also got whacked to bad time periods at WKMG-TV Orlando, KUSI-TV San Diego and WAGA-TV Atlanta. For the week ended Oct. 22,
Dr. Laura
posted a 1.4 household rating, placing her near the bottom of all talk efforts.
