Doctor on critical list

The CBS O & Os have downgraded

Dr. Laura

from afternoon time periods to 2 a.m. slots, intensifying speculation that the strip won't be around for a second season. Effective Nov. 13, stations bumping

Dr. Laura

are WCBS-TV New York, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, WBBN-TV Chicago, KYW-TV Philadelphia, KPIX-TV San Francisco, KTVT-TV Dallas and KEYE-TV Austin.

While some stations haven't nailed down their new schedules yet, shows looking to gain from

Dr. Laura's loss are CBS Enterprises/King World syndicated strips

Curtis Court

and

Martha Stewart Living.

More bad news:

Dr. Laura

also got whacked to bad time periods at WKMG-TV Orlando, KUSI-TV San Diego and WAGA-TV Atlanta. For the week ended Oct. 22,

Dr. Laura

posted a 1.4 household rating, placing her near the bottom of all talk efforts.