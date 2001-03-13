Doc hits high note for Pax TV

Doc delivered for Pax TV on Sunday night.

The network's original movie starring music star Billy Ray Cyrus averaged a 2.0 national rating, according to Nielsen Media Research - the highest rating ever for a Pax program since its Aug. 1998 launch.

Doc, which debuts this Sunday as weekly Sunday night series on Pax, debuted as a two-hour movie which aired on March 11 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. The film averaged 3.1 million viewers and more than doubled its time period average in viewers and all key demographic areas.

The addition of Doc, which the network has ordered 13 original episodes of, takes Pax to six nights of original programming. - Joe Schlosser