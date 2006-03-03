Dobbs Has Common Skin Cancer Removed

Lou Dobbs was being shot a lot from the right side on his CNN show Thursday night.

That was because he had a bandage on the left side of his face and they were trying to avoid it as much as possible in camera shots.

The night before, Dobbs ended his show by mentioning the bandage on air, adding that his doctor said that if others wanted to avoid a similar one, they should wear sun screen. That immediately suggested skin cancer.

The results are in and it turns out Dobbs had a basal cell carcinoma removed, according to a CNN source. That is distinguished from the far more serious melanoma. Basal cell is the fairly common kind that often comes from exposure to the sun. Word is Dobbs will be fine.