DNI Cast Eye Toward Western Europe
New York - Discovery Networks International, the overseas
programming arm of Discovery Communications, is gearing up to make a big splash
in Western Europe, introducing new shows and channels on the continent in the
hopes of grabbing an even bigger slice of the TV market share.
The programming giant -- it has more than 1.8 billion
cumulative subscribers in 218 countries worldwide - is doing that through a
combination of programming and channel launches as well as strategic
acquisitions of existing programmers. On April 4, DNI announced that it would
launch four shows from its popular Oprah Winfrey Network -- Oprah's Next
Chapter, Oprah's Master Class, Oprah's Lifeclass and Super
Soul Sunday - on its soon-to-be-launched TLC channel in the U.K. TLC, one
of Discovery's most popular channels in the U.S., is expected to make its British
debut at the end of April.
While the OWN shows could be a precursor for a future launch
of that channel in the U.K., it is part of what has been a concerted effort by
Discovery to step up efforts across the continent, including Spain, Italy,
France and Scandinavia.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.