DNI Cast Eye Toward Western Europe

New York - Discovery Networks International, the overseas

programming arm of Discovery Communications, is gearing up to make a big splash

in Western Europe, introducing new shows and channels on the continent in the

hopes of grabbing an even bigger slice of the TV market share.

The programming giant -- it has more than 1.8 billion

cumulative subscribers in 218 countries worldwide - is doing that through a

combination of programming and channel launches as well as strategic

acquisitions of existing programmers. On April 4, DNI announced that it would

launch four shows from its popular Oprah Winfrey Network -- Oprah's Next

Chapter, Oprah's Master Class, Oprah's Lifeclass and Super

Soul Sunday - on its soon-to-be-launched TLC channel in the U.K. TLC, one

of Discovery's most popular channels in the U.S., is expected to make its British

debut at the end of April.

While the OWN shows could be a precursor for a future launch

of that channel in the U.K., it is part of what has been a concerted effort by

Discovery to step up efforts across the continent, including Spain, Italy,

France and Scandinavia.

Click

