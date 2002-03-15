DNF calls the shots for Sony MAV Recorder
DNF Controls and Sony Corp. have created an integrated control system so that DNF's
"4000CL" production switcher interface can control individual video segments
stored on Sony "MAV-555A" and "MAV-777" multiaccess video-disk recorders.
DNF said users will have one-button control of transitions, openings and
other preprogrammed elements. This is the third time the two companies have
worked together on a control system for MAV recorders.
