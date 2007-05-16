DNC Announces Debate Lineup

The Democratic National Committee has announced the broadcast, cable and online partners for its six debates, with CNN, YouTube, Google, and all the Big Four broadcast networks--but Fox--in the rotation.

Fox News Channel, the top-rated cable news network, is also not on the list. Fox aired Wednesday night's Republican candidate debate.

Following is the lineup.

July 23, 2007: YouTube/Google and CNN* in Charleston, SC

August 19, 2007: ABC in Des Moines, IA

September 26, 2007: NBC News/MSNBC** in Hanover, NH

October 30, 2007: NBC News/MSNBC** in Philadelphia, PA

November 15, 2007: CNN* in Las Vegas, NV

December 10, 2007: CBS in Los Angeles, CA

*Debate will be simulcast on CNN en Espanol.

**Telemundo will re-broadcast both debates.