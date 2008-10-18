For D.L. Hughley, CNN's His Stage

Comic D.L Hughley launches his own CNN comedy program, D.L. Hughley Breaks the News, airing on Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET, starting Oct. 25 (with repeats Sundays at the same time). He doesn't hide the fact that he supports Barack Obama. "It's a simple choice between a guy who is half black and a guy who is half dead," he says, referring to 72-year-old John McCain.

Hughley worries about the the Bradley Effect, named for Tom Bradley, the African-American who lost the 1982 California governor's race despite being ahead in the polls. The theory goes that voters lie to pollsters to hide racial bias.

"I remember my father going to bed so proud because we were going to have a black governor," says the South Central Los Angeles native who retains a good deal of skepticism about politicians. "I remember it because it was one of the five times I saw him happy. And when I woke up in the morning, my father had tears in his eyes."