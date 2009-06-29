DIY Network Executive Jeff Sears Dies

DIY Network Creative Services Vice President Jeff Sears has died, according to parent company Scripps Networks. Sears suffered injuries from a motorcycle accident. He died on June 28 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The executive had been a 12 year veteran of the company and had worked at Scripps' HGTV in the promotions department before moving to DIY Network.

John Lansing, president of Scripps Networks, said in a statement released to the press, "His special talent and creativity can be seen in the unmistakably compelling on-air personality of DIY in recent years. This news hits all of us hard, and especially those who knew Jeff and worked closely with him."

Mr. Sears leaves behind his wife, Joan, and teenage son, Connor.