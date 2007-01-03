Distribution for Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force

First Look Pictures Announces that Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film For Theaters, the anticipated feature film by Turner's Adult Swim, is scheduled for release in March 2007.

The film, written, produced and directed by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, is an action-adventure tale that reveals the origins of characters Meatwad, Master Shake and Frylock, and documents a dangerous "piece of exercise equipment that threatens the balance of galactic peace."This project is First Looks first try at theatrical animation as well as Adult Swims first feature under the Williams Street Banner.