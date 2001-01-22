Distrib: Revamp in the Stars for Mars, Venus Talker

Sources close to Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus

say its distributor, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, will be "trying out a couple of new creative approaches" for the struggling talk show. Practice tapings started Thursday, and some sources indicated that host Cybill Shepherd wouldn't be involved. Even though the show ranks near the bottom of all current talkers, "the company is committed to the name Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. It's an established concept," said a CTTD source. The show is hovering at a weak 1.0 household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.