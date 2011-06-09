Display Ad Spending on Track to Surpass Search Ads

Display ad spending is on a trajectory that will see it eventually surpass spending on search advertisements, reports research company eMarketer.

While

search advertising still takes the bulk of ad spending, the amount of

money dolled out to display advertising (online video, banner ads, rich

media etc.) is steadily increasing. In 2011, U.S. advertisers are

expected to spend $14.38 billion on search ads (up 19.8%) and $12.33

billion (up 24.5%) on display.

By 2015, according to eMarketer's forcasts, display spending will top search spending.

The

increase in display spending, especially online video, goes along with

the rise of digital advertising for branding. eMarketer expects almost

40% of online ad dollars to be devoted to branding. By 2015, that number

is expected to be over 44%.