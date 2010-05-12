Disney's TV Unit Reports Flat Income

The Walt Disney Co. reported a 55% increase in net income, to $953

million, and a 6% revenue rise, to $8.6 billion, in its fiscal second

quarter, driven by the success of its movie operation and the release of

Alice in Wonderland.

In contrast, income at the company's TV

division, which includes cable networks ESPN and Disney and the ABC

broadcast network, was flat at $1.3 billion.

Click here to read

the full quarterly earnings release.