Disney's TV Unit Reports Flat Income
By B&C Staff
The Walt Disney Co. reported a 55% increase in net income, to $953
million, and a 6% revenue rise, to $8.6 billion, in its fiscal second
quarter, driven by the success of its movie operation and the release of
Alice in Wonderland.
In contrast, income at the company's TV
division, which includes cable networks ESPN and Disney and the ABC
broadcast network, was flat at $1.3 billion.
