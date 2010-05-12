Trending

Disney's TV Unit Reports Flat Income

By

The Walt Disney Co. reported a 55% increase in net income, to $953
million, and a 6% revenue rise, to $8.6 billion, in its fiscal second
quarter, driven by the success of its movie operation and the release of
Alice in Wonderland.

In contrast, income at the company's TV
division, which includes cable networks ESPN and Disney and the ABC
broadcast network, was flat at $1.3 billion.

Click here to read
the full quarterly earnings release.