Disney's Saturday kids lineup rules
Disney's One Saturday Morning lineup was number-one on Saturday July 7.
The ABC kids lineup topped all networks in kids 2-11
with a 2.1/11 rating in the key demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Fox finished second with a 1.8, while Kids WB! and CBS followed with a 1.5 rating in kids 2-11.
Disney's Mouse House was the top-rated network morning series in kids 2-11, averaging a 2.8 rating. - Joe Schlosser
