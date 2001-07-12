Disney's Saturday kids lineup rules

Disney's One Saturday Morning lineup was number-one on Saturday July 7.

The ABC kids lineup topped all networks in kids 2-11

with a 2.1/11 rating in the key demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox finished second with a 1.8, while Kids WB! and CBS followed with a 1.5 rating in kids 2-11.

Disney's Mouse House was the top-rated network morning series in kids 2-11, averaging a 2.8 rating. - Joe Schlosser