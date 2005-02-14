Disney's New Conflict (of Interest)

As if George Mitchell doesn't have

enough corporate drama in his life, the Walt Disney

Co. chairman (brought in a year ago to diffuse stockholder revolt)

is getting into the dispute between Cablevision

Systems and New York City.

Disney is now defending its chairman over a potential conflict of

interest in the city's request that he arbitrate the value of public land

sought by the New York Jets.

The Jets and Mayor Michael Bloomberg

want to build a football stadium over a Manhattan railyard owned by the

Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Cablevision is protesting because the site would pull concerts and other events

away from the cable operator's Madison Square

Garden nearby. So Cablevision is trying to trump the Jets' $100

million offer for the site by bidding $600 million, proposing to build

apartment and office towers.

To sort out all the numbers, the MTA has turned to Mitchell, a lawyer

and former U.S. senator who performed similar valuations for development on the

publicly owned site of the World Trade Center.

Here's the snag: Mitchell's Disney is neck-deep in deals with the

National Football League. Disney's

ABC and ESPN

are in the midst of renegotiating an $8 billion TV contract with the league,

which includes—the Jets!

Disney blasted any challenge to Mitchell's possible role. Disney

spokeswoman Zenia Mucha says that “the NFL

deal is a television-rights deal and has absolutely no bearing on where they

play.” She adds that Disney also negotiates with Cablevision for carriage of

ESPN and other cable networks. Are two potential conflicts better than

none?