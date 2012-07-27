Disney/ESPN, Fox, Turner and HBO in Talks on Google Fiber TV
Google is in discussions with programmers including Disney
and ESPN Media Networks, Turner Broadcasting System, News Corp.'s Fox and HBO
about carrying their cable networks on the IPTV service it is launching in the
Kansas City area, the companies confirmed.
On Thursday, the Internet giant opened up registration for
its ultra-fast 1 Gbps broadband service and Google Fiber TV -- which initially
will have 161 channels, lacking big networks such as ESPN, Fox News Channel,
HBO and Turner's TNT, TBS and CNN.
"Without the full suite of traditional cable channels,
it is doubtful Google will be able to attract core TV viewers and get them to
switch from traditional cable," Sanford Bernstein senior analyst Craig
Moffett wrote in a research note Friday.
