Disney/ESPN, Fox, Turner and HBO in Talks on Google Fiber TV

Google is in discussions with programmers including Disney

and ESPN Media Networks, Turner Broadcasting System, News Corp.'s Fox and HBO

about carrying their cable networks on the IPTV service it is launching in the

Kansas City area, the companies confirmed.

On Thursday, the Internet giant opened up registration for

its ultra-fast 1 Gbps broadband service and Google Fiber TV -- which initially

will have 161 channels, lacking big networks such as ESPN, Fox News Channel,

HBO and Turner's TNT, TBS and CNN.

"Without the full suite of traditional cable channels,

it is doubtful Google will be able to attract core TV viewers and get them to

switch from traditional cable," Sanford Bernstein senior analyst Craig

Moffett wrote in a research note Friday.

