Disney/ESPN Extend Carriage Deal with FiOS

Disney and ESPN Media Networks Group said it signed a new

long-term carriage agreement with Verizon that expands the services FiOS TV

subscribers receive.

Among the new services are ESPN Goal Line, ESPN 3D and

Disney Junior, plus mobile programming and live online streaming of several

ESPN networks. Those networks will be made available on an authenticated basis.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We're very excited to begin

offering our FiOS subscribers this new variety of ESPN and Disney

programming," Terry Denson, Verizon VP for content strategy and

acquisition said in a statement. "We continue to meet the goal of

providing our customers with the newest programming available on every

platform, whether it's on the TV screen, online or on mobile

devices."

"This new agreement represents the

ever-evolving landscape of the media industry. Gone are the days of

linear channel distribution only - we are tasked with helping our

affiliates grow their businesses on multiple platforms, and this deal reflects

that," said David Preschlack, executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing

at Disney and ESPN Media Networks Group.