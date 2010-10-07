Disney/ESPN Extend Carriage Deal with FiOS
Disney and ESPN Media Networks Group said it signed a new
long-term carriage agreement with Verizon that expands the services FiOS TV
subscribers receive.
Among the new services are ESPN Goal Line, ESPN 3D and
Disney Junior, plus mobile programming and live online streaming of several
ESPN networks. Those networks will be made available on an authenticated basis.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
"We're very excited to begin
offering our FiOS subscribers this new variety of ESPN and Disney
programming," Terry Denson, Verizon VP for content strategy and
acquisition said in a statement. "We continue to meet the goal of
providing our customers with the newest programming available on every
platform, whether it's on the TV screen, online or on mobile
devices."
"This new agreement represents the
ever-evolving landscape of the media industry. Gone are the days of
linear channel distribution only - we are tasked with helping our
affiliates grow their businesses on multiple platforms, and this deal reflects
that," said David Preschlack, executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing
at Disney and ESPN Media Networks Group.
