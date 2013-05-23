Disney/ABC's Brockman Named GLSEN Chairman

Kevin Brockman, executive VP, global communications,

Disney/ABC Television Group, has been elected chairman of the board at GLSEN,

the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, the group announced Thursday.





GLSEN's mission is to ensure safe schools for all students.

The organization elected eight new board members in total, including business

executives and leaders in education.





"Kevin has been a passionate supporter of

GLSEN for almost two decades, and an outspoken member of our board for the past

six years," said Dr. Eliza Byard, executive director, GLSEN. "His

leadership, enthusiasm and drive make him not only perfectly suited for this responsibility,

but also the best possible partner as we further the efficacy and reach of our

important efforts."