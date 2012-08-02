Disney/ABC TV Group Names Seymour as EVP & CFO

Disney/ABC Television Group has named Peter Seymour to the newly created position of executive VP & CFO, in an attempt to consolidate financial leadership for the company's entertainment portfolio under one person.

Seymour retains oversight of strategy development for The Walt Disney Company's worldwide broadcasting and cable programming businesses, as well as his supervision of research, customer relationship management, media planning and franchise management.

Seymour has served as executive VP of strategy and research for Disney Media Networks since 2008.

"The consolidation of these important functions into one role allows us to streamline decision making and align our strategic goals to better serve the evolving needs of our Group," said

Anne Sweeney, co-chair, media networks & president, Disney/ABC

Television Group. "Peter is a proven executive who has a keen

understanding of our business and what is needed to continue our

momentum and growth."

"I'm thrilled to be given this new opportunity and excited about the prospects for the future. I've been impressed with the caliber of our finance teams, and look forward to working with them to support the Disney/ABC Television Group as we continue to grow our business," added Seymour.