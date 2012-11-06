Disney/ABC Day of Giving Raises $16.8 Million
The Disney/ABC Television Group's "Day of Giving" held
Monday raised more than $16.8 million for the American Red Cross' relief
efforts for victims of Hurricane Sandy.
DATG's outreach spanned its news, daytime, primetime, late
night, owned stations, local affiliates, syndication, cable online and stores.
Last week, The Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO Robert Iger
also announced a $2 million cash donation plus a matching commitment for employee
donations.
Last Friday, NBCUniversal's one-hour benefit telethon raised
nearly $23 million in donations for the Red Cross.
