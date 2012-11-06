Disney/ABC Day of Giving Raises $16.8 Million

The Disney/ABC Television Group's "Day of Giving" held

Monday raised more than $16.8 million for the American Red Cross' relief

efforts for victims of Hurricane Sandy.

DATG's outreach spanned its news, daytime, primetime, late

night, owned stations, local affiliates, syndication, cable online and stores.

Last week, The Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO Robert Iger

also announced a $2 million cash donation plus a matching commitment for employee

donations.

Last Friday, NBCUniversal's one-hour benefit telethon raised

nearly $23 million in donations for the Red Cross.