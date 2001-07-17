Disney Web group strikes OnStar deal

The Walt Disney Internet Group unveiled a deal with OnStar on Tuesday to make ESPN.com, Disney.com and ABCNEWS.com accessible for subscribers to OnStar's voice-activated information service for automobiles.

ESPN.com's SportsCenter update, Extra Point commentary, and Sports Beat commentary by Brent Musberger will be available via OnStar's Virtual Advisor, along with hourly headline news reports and the World News Tonight audio cast and content from Disney.com.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Virtual Advisor, launched more than six months ago, is available now in select U.S. markets on 2001 model-year OnStar-equipped cars. - Richard Tedesco