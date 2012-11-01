Disney, Viacom Pledge Storm-Relief Funds

The Walt Disney Co. and Viacom said they committed funds for

relief and rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, of $2 million and $1

million respectively.

Disney will donate $1 million will be donated to the

American Red Cross for immediate, critical assistance, and another $1 million

will be designated for organizations working on rebuilding efforts. In

addition, Disney employee eligible donations to organizations involved in

disaster relief will be matched, dollar for dollar, by The Walt Disney Co.

Foundation.

"It's hard to fathom the devastation from this storm," Disney

chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "Thousands of people in the

hurricane's path lost everything and face the daunting challenge of putting

their lives and communities back together. We hope this helps provide immediate

aid needed to get through this disaster and begin the road to recovery."

In addition to financial assistance, Disney-ABC Television

Group and ESPN will run public service announcements on ABC, ABC.com,

ABCNews.com, Radio Disney and ESPN's family of networks encouraging viewers to

support relief and rebuilding efforts, the company said.

