Disney Plus to Celebrate Earth Month in April with Three Disneynature Film Premieres
‘Elephant,’ ‘Dolphin Reef,’ ‘Penguins’ all slated to stream April 3
Disney Plus will recognize Earth Month this April with the premiere of three nature-themed documentary films, the streaming service said Thursday.
The films, all streaming on April 3, include Disneynature films Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex; Dolphin Reef, narrated by actress Natalie Portman; and Penguins, said the service.
Also debuting on Disney Plus April 3 is In the Footsteps of Elephant, A Life on the Edge and Diving with Dolphins, which give viewers behind-the-scenes access into the unique filmmaking process of all three films, said the service.
