Disney Taps Marc Buhaj to head Unscripted Series and Specials

Disney veteran Marc Buhaj has been named VP of unscripted series and specials for Disney Branded Television.

(Image credit: Disney )

In his new position, Buhaj will oversee a nonfiction portfolio spanning documentaries and docu-series, unscripted formats, variety and specials for Disney Plus and unscripted series and specials for Disney Channels.

Buhaj, who most recently served as SVP of programming, and general manager for Disney XD, will report to Ayo Davis, executive vice president, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television.

"Marc will align our great strengths to support our great opportunities – he is an intuitive leader and strategic thinker with a deep appreciation for creative storytelling, and he now gains a highly effective team with complementary strengths,” Davis said in a statement. “His knowledge of the most effective ways to reflect and extend our core brands makes him ideally suited to propel their work and meet the needs of our viewers who want quality, innovative and appealing programs wherever they are watching our content."