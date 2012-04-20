Disney Studio Chairman Rich Ross Resigns

Rich Ross, chairman of The Walt Disney studios, has resigned.

A successor has not yet been named. Ross was named to the

position in October 2009, after serving as president of Disney Channels

Worldwide.

The resignation follows the recent box office flop John Carter, an expensive sci-fi film which

cost the studio more than $200 million.

Ross joined Disney in 1996 as senior VP of programming and

production for the Disney Channel, before being promoted to general manager and

executive VP of programming and production three years later. He was named as

president of Disney Channel and later upped to Disney Channels Worldwide

president in 2004.