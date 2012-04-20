Disney Studio Chairman Rich Ross Resigns
Rich Ross, chairman of The Walt Disney studios, has resigned.
A successor has not yet been named. Ross was named to the
position in October 2009, after serving as president of Disney Channels
Worldwide.
The resignation follows the recent box office flop John Carter, an expensive sci-fi film which
cost the studio more than $200 million.
Ross joined Disney in 1996 as senior VP of programming and
production for the Disney Channel, before being promoted to general manager and
executive VP of programming and production three years later. He was named as
president of Disney Channel and later upped to Disney Channels Worldwide
president in 2004.
