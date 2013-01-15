Disney Strikes U-Verse Carriage Deal

The Walt Disney Co. extended its string of comprehensive

carriage deals on Tuesday, after the programming giant reached agreement

with AT&T's U-Verse service.

It was Disney's seventh major carriage deal in the past two

years, according to the company. Recently, Disney reached similar

agreements with Comcast

in April, Cablevision

Systems in October and Cox

Communications and Charter

Communications in December.

As part of the new multiyear deal, AT&T U-verse will

introduce several new services, including the full suite of authenticated Watch

products, ESPN 3D, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Buzzer Beater, Disney Junior and the

upcoming ABC News/Univision joint venture. In total, approximately 70 services

are covered by the broad scope of this agreement, including: ABC, ABC Family,

Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes,

ESPNEWS, ESPN Classic, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN 3D, ESPN

GamePlan, ESPN Full Court, ESPN3, The Longhorn Network, and retransmission

consent for WABC-TV, KABC-TV, WLS-TV, KGO-TV, KTRK-TV, WTVD-TV and KFSN-TV, as

well as more than 10 high-definition networks.

