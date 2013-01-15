Disney Strikes U-Verse Carriage Deal
The Walt Disney Co. extended its string of comprehensive
carriage deals on Tuesday, after the programming giant reached agreement
with AT&T's U-Verse service.
It was Disney's seventh major carriage deal in the past two
years, according to the company. Recently, Disney reached similar
agreements with Comcast
in April, Cablevision
Systems in October and Cox
Communications and Charter
Communications in December.
As part of the new multiyear deal, AT&T U-verse will
introduce several new services, including the full suite of authenticated Watch
products, ESPN 3D, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Buzzer Beater, Disney Junior and the
upcoming ABC News/Univision joint venture. In total, approximately 70 services
are covered by the broad scope of this agreement, including: ABC, ABC Family,
Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes,
ESPNEWS, ESPN Classic, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN 3D, ESPN
GamePlan, ESPN Full Court, ESPN3, The Longhorn Network, and retransmission
consent for WABC-TV, KABC-TV, WLS-TV, KGO-TV, KTRK-TV, WTVD-TV and KFSN-TV, as
well as more than 10 high-definition networks.
