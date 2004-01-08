Disney Renames Fox Kids Block 'Jetix'

Tying up a loose end from its acquisition of Fox Family Channel, Disney is rebranding its Fox Kids programming blocks and international channels, renaming them Jetix.

The programming will remain the same, action and adventure shows targeted at boys like Power Rangers and Digimon that appear on ABC Family in the morning and Toon Disney in prime time. The new name will also apply to Disney’s Fox Kids international channels in the Middle East, Europe and Latin America.

Disney will rename the ABC Family and Toon Disney blocks in February and will gradually introduce new graphic and branding elements on the international networks over the next year.

The company says the name Jetix represents action and adventure and tested well with audiences worldwide. Disney plans to continue to produce programming for the domestic Jetix blocks and international outlets.