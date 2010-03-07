Disney Pulls WABC-TV Signal From Cablevision In RetransDispute

It looks like Cablevision

video customers are going to have a find a different way to watch the Oscars

Sunday night.

WABC-TV, which on

March 1 threatened to pull its signal from Cablevision in a

retransmission-consent dispute, sent the station to black at 12:01 a.m. on

March 7, as the parties could not come to terms.

In addition to the 82nd

annual Academy Awards telecast that is scheduled for March 7 on ABC at 8:30

p.m., Cablevision subscribers will miss the alphabet network's afternoon

coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers-Orlando Magic, in a rematch of last year's

National Basketball Association final.

Ironically, WABC-TV was airing

an episode of Lost, entitled

"Three Minutes," when the station went dark for Cablevision

subscribers.

Cablevision, the predominant

cable operator in metro New York with some 3.1 million video subscribers,

claims that WABC-TV has been seeking $40 million annually for its signal,

amounting to a monthly license fee of about $1 per subscriber. The cable

operator said it already pays WABC-TV parent The Walt Disney Co. $200 million

annually for carriage of such cable networks as ESPN and Disney Channel, and that

forking over fees for the over-the-air station would constitute a TV tax.

For the complete story go to Multichannel.com