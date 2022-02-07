Disney Plus Unveils Trailer for ‘Cheaper by The Dozen’ Reboot

Disney Plus Monday offered a first look trailer at its upcoming Cheaper By The Dozen reboot film, which debuts on the streaming service March 18.

The film, a reimagining of the 2003 film of the same name starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, follows the exploits of a blended family of 12 as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business, according to network officials.

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star in the movie, based on the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Executive producers for Cheaper By The Dozen include Kenya Barris, Shawn Levy, Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee Jr.