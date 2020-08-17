Disney Plus Sets September Premiere Date for ‘Earth to Ned’

Disney Plus announced Monday the Sept. 4 debut of its first original talk show Earth To Ned.



The 10-episode series offers a fresh take on the late-night format, with extraterrestrial creatures Ned and Cornelius interviewing some of the biggest stars in our galaxy, according to Disney Plus.

Celebrity guests this season include Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Rachel Bilson (The O.C), RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Taye Diggs (Rent), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Bindi and Robert Irwin (Crikey! It’s the Irwins), NeNe Leakes (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Raven Symoné (Raven’s Home) and Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back).

Earth to Ned is produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions and executive produced by Brian Henson, Vince Raisa, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley.