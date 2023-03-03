Disney Plus Sets Miley Cyrus Music Special

Singer Miley Cyrus will tout her upcoming album in a new Disney Plus special debuting March 10.

The special, Miley Cyrus -- Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), will feature the former star of Disney Channel series Hanna Montana performing new music from her new album Endless Vacation, including her Billboard chart topping song Flowers. The special will also feature a special Cyrus performance with singer Rufus Wainwright, according to the streaming service.

The special continues Cyrus's series of YouTube-based "Backyard Sessions" where Cyrus performs her songs in an intimate setting, according to Disney Plus.

Cyrus will serve as executive producer for the The Disney Channel Branded Television special, which is produced RadicalMedia, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records.■