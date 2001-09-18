Disney pitches in for relief effort

The Walt Disney Co. is kicking in a corporate contribution to the "DisneyHand: Survivor Relief Fund" of $5 million for organizations providing relief to victims of the terrorist attacks and their familes.

Disney employees have been involved in other efforts during the past week. Cast members from Disneyland Resort, staff members from KABC-TV, KABC Radio, KLOS Radio, ESPN Radio, and Radio Disney, and members of The Mighty Ducks and the Anaheim Angels, working with the Orange County Red Cross, raised more than $780,000 in contributions at the Angels' Edison Field. Dallas radio stations KSCS-FM, KMEO-FM and WBAP-AM, which collectively raised $400,000.

Meanwhile, the ESPN Zone restaurants in New York, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore and have provided nearly 3,000 meals to emergency workers. - Richard Tedesco