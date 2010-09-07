Disney Names Global Public Policy SVP
Dorothy
Attwood, senior VP, public policy and chief privacy officer, for
AT&T is exiting the company to join Disney in as senior VP, global
public policy, based in Burbank.
Current AT&T senior VPs Robert Quinn and Len Cali will divvy up her duties.
Quinn, SVP
for regulatory, will become chief privacy officer, while Cali, SVP for
wireless and international, will head up global public policy as well.
Both report to Jim Cicconi, SEVP of external and legislative affairs.
