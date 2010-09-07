Disney Names Global Public Policy SVP

Dorothy

Attwood, senior VP, public policy and chief privacy officer, for

AT&T is exiting the company to join Disney in as senior VP, global

public policy, based in Burbank.



Current AT&T senior VPs Robert Quinn and Len Cali will divvy up her duties.

Quinn, SVP

for regulatory, will become chief privacy officer, while Cali, SVP for

wireless and international, will head up global public policy as well.



Both report to Jim Cicconi, SEVP of external and legislative affairs.