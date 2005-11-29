Disney Makes New Season Possible for Kim

Disney will bring back its animated hit Kim Possible for a fourth season, resuming production soon on 22 new episodes. The action comedy about high school cheerleader-turned-superhero is one of Disney’s biggest hits worldwide and runs on Disney Channel, Toon Disney and the ABC Kids daytime programming block on the ABC broadcast network. The show, executive produced by creators Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle, premiered in June, 2002.

Ensuring Kim’s staying power is important to the commercial-free Disney Channel, as the show brings in revenue through off-television streams, such as its line of consumer products and its characters at Disney’s theme parks.

To support the show’s retail goods, Disney inked a multi-year agreement with Super RTL, which broadcasts the show in Europe. The company, owned equally by The Walt Disney Company and RTL Group, will join with Disney Consumer Products to take charge of some Kim Possible licensed products in Germany and German-speaking countries.