Disney+ Makes 'Frozen 2' Available Beginning March 15

Disney's blockbuster movie Frozen 2 will be available on Disney+ this Sunday (March 15), three months ahead of schedule, the company announced. Frozen 2 is the highest grossing animated movie of all time, generating $1.4 billion globally at the box office.

The move comes as more families are sequestered at home in an effort to control the coronavirus outbreak.

"Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company in a statement.

Frozen 2 joins the $6.99 per month Disney+’s lineup of blockbuster movies, original content, and classic library titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, said Disney.