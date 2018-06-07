Disney Junior Greenlights Second Season of ‘Fancy Nancy’

Disney Junior has ordered season two of Fancy Nancy, ahead of the series premiere July 13. The program will appear on Disney Junior, DisneyNOW and Disney Junior VOD.

The series is based on a book series by Jane O’Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser, about six-year-old Nancy, a girl whose zest, according to Disney Junior, “transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

"A creator and true optimist, Nancy is a relatable, imperfect character who exemplifies the problem-solving power of imagination through the comical situations she gets herself into,” said Nancy Kanter, executive VP, content and creative strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide.

Alyson Hannigan and Rob Riggle voice Nancy's parents, Claire and Doug, and Mia Sinclair Jenness voices Nancy. The recurring guest voice cast for season one includes Christine Baranski, George Wendt, Kal Penn and Tatyana Ali.

The series is a production of Disney Television Animation. Geared towards kids ages 2-7, each episode is comprised of two 11-minute humorous stories that showcase self-expression, originality and love of family.

Fancy Nancy is executive produced and directed by Jamie Mitchell and developed and story edited by Krista Tucker. Matthew Tishler is songwriter and TJ Hill is composer.