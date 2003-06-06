Disney goes it alone on SVOD
The Walt Disney Co. launched its first stand-alone subscription-video-on-demand service
June 1.
Disney Channel on Demand debuted on Cablevision Systems Corp. offering 25 hours of Disney
Channel fare, including tween shows like Lizzie McGuire and kids' toons
including Rolie Polie Olie.
It also offers Disney Channel original movies, but not Walt Disney
theatricals.
The content will be refreshed monthly.
Disney already supplies programming to Insight Communications Co. Inc.'s "Kids
Unlimited" SVOD service.
Cablevision is offering the service for $4.95 per month to Disney Channel
subscribers (the network has a mix of basic and premium carriage on Cablevision.)
That is the same price Cablevision charges for other SVOD services, including
those from Showtime and Home Box Office.
Cablevision is the first distributor to sign up, but Disney is in talks with
other operators.
