Disney, Echostar settle Family dispute

In a multi-year deal with Disney, EchoStar will reinstate ABC Family and

"restore ESPN Classic to its prior level of service on [its] Dish Network by

mid-April," according to both sides.

Legal wrangling had erupted after EchoStar threatened to drop ABC Family from

its Dish Network Jan. 1.

EchoStar contended changes in ABC Family's ownership (it had been Fox Family

Channel) allowed it to terminate its carriage.

Disney countered that EchoStar was trying to obtain lower carriage fees. A

judge granted Disney a temporary restraining order to keep EchoStar from pulling

the channel New Year's Day.

The two also said they have settled their legal dispute over the Satellite

Home Viewer Act and its distant-signals provision, a case that had been pending

in a federal court in Florida.