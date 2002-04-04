Disney, Echostar settle Family dispute
In a multi-year deal with Disney, EchoStar will reinstate ABC Family and
"restore ESPN Classic to its prior level of service on [its] Dish Network by
mid-April," according to both sides.
Legal wrangling had erupted after EchoStar threatened to drop ABC Family from
its Dish Network Jan. 1.
EchoStar contended changes in ABC Family's ownership (it had been Fox Family
Channel) allowed it to terminate its carriage.
Disney countered that EchoStar was trying to obtain lower carriage fees. A
judge granted Disney a temporary restraining order to keep EchoStar from pulling
the channel New Year's Day.
The two also said they have settled their legal dispute over the Satellite
Home Viewer Act and its distant-signals provision, a case that had been pending
in a federal court in Florida.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.