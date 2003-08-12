Disney continues to back deregulation

In response to a report that ABC owner The Walt Disney Co. would no longer

continue to push against an effort to roll back the Federal Communications

Commission’s increase of the station-ownership cap to 45% of TV households, the

company’s top lobbyist, Preston Padden, responded Monday: "Disney/ABC continues

to support deregulation of broadcast ownership. But because we are at 24%, the

impact on our company of a rollback to 35% would not be as severe or immediate

as it would be to other networks."

The statement appears to be not so much a change of position as recognition

of political reality and the increasing likelihood that a cap rollback is

coming.

Disney was the last of the networks to pull out of the National Association

of Broadcasters over that group’s decision to push for a rollback to the

previous 35% cap. At only 24% coverage, it still has plenty of room to maneuver

under the cap.

Since then, however, the issue has become a hot one on Capitol Hill, with

bipartisan support growing to roll back the cap.

Some positions have become concurrently fluid, with the NAB backing off its

push for 35%, then raising that standard once again as prospects brightened for

a bill that would not also undo other FCC deregulatory moves that the trade

group supported.