Disney continues to back deregulation
In response to a report that ABC owner The Walt Disney Co. would no longer
continue to push against an effort to roll back the Federal Communications
Commission’s increase of the station-ownership cap to 45% of TV households, the
company’s top lobbyist, Preston Padden, responded Monday: "Disney/ABC continues
to support deregulation of broadcast ownership. But because we are at 24%, the
impact on our company of a rollback to 35% would not be as severe or immediate
as it would be to other networks."
The statement appears to be not so much a change of position as recognition
of political reality and the increasing likelihood that a cap rollback is
coming.
Disney was the last of the networks to pull out of the National Association
of Broadcasters over that group’s decision to push for a rollback to the
previous 35% cap. At only 24% coverage, it still has plenty of room to maneuver
under the cap.
Since then, however, the issue has become a hot one on Capitol Hill, with
bipartisan support growing to roll back the cap.
Some positions have become concurrently fluid, with the NAB backing off its
push for 35%, then raising that standard once again as prospects brightened for
a bill that would not also undo other FCC deregulatory moves that the trade
group supported.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.