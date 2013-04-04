Disney Channels Worldwide Ups Miller to VP Programming Strategy, Acquisitions and Coproductions

Disney Channels Worldwide has promoted Karen Miller to VP,

programming strategy, acquisition and coproductions.





Miller will continue to oversee the development of overall

schedule strategies for regional and local programming. She will also helm the

global acquisitions process for Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.





"Karen is both strategic and creative and is highly

respected for her expertise and unfailing work ethic. Her leadership

greatly contributes to the success of our kids TV business and this well-deserved

promotion recognizes that fact," said Paul DeBenedittis, senior VP,

program strategy, to whom Miller reports.





Miller, who has been with Disney since 2011, was

previously executive director, worldwide programming strategy, acquisitions and

coproductions.