Disney Channels Shuffles Pair of Development Execs

Disney Channels

Worldwide has shuffled two development executives, naming Jennilee Cummings to

vice president, Disney Channel and Disney XD original series, and Nikki Reed,

who formerly held that title, to vice president, Disney Channel Original

Movies.

Cummings, who was previously executive director of original

movies, will take oversight of the development of live action series for Disney

Channel and Disney XD, as well as acting as liaison for the creative community

and casting. Cummings has been with Disney Channel since 2004.

Reed, who joined Disney in 2010 as VP of

original series for Disney Channel and Disney XD, will now oversee the

development of movie scripts, reporting directly to Michael Healy, senior VP, Disney

Channel Original Movies.

"We have long pursued a very successful strategy which

focuses on unique storytelling for kids and families, and that strategy is

enhanced by Jennilee and Nikki who bring experience, skill, creative instincts

and a deep appreciation of the Disney heritage to their jobs," said Adam

Bonnett, senior VP, original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. It

is my pleasure to recognize their contributions to our success."