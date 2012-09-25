Disney Channels Shuffles Pair of Development Execs
Disney Channels
Worldwide has shuffled two development executives, naming Jennilee Cummings to
vice president, Disney Channel and Disney XD original series, and Nikki Reed,
who formerly held that title, to vice president, Disney Channel Original
Movies.
Cummings, who was previously executive director of original
movies, will take oversight of the development of live action series for Disney
Channel and Disney XD, as well as acting as liaison for the creative community
and casting. Cummings has been with Disney Channel since 2004.
Reed, who joined Disney in 2010 as VP of
original series for Disney Channel and Disney XD, will now oversee the
development of movie scripts, reporting directly to Michael Healy, senior VP, Disney
Channel Original Movies.
"We have long pursued a very successful strategy which
focuses on unique storytelling for kids and families, and that strategy is
enhanced by Jennilee and Nikki who bring experience, skill, creative instincts
and a deep appreciation of the Disney heritage to their jobs," said Adam
Bonnett, senior VP, original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. It
is my pleasure to recognize their contributions to our success."
