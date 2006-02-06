Disney Channel Ups/Adds Animators

Disney Channel has promoted Adam Bonnett to senior VP, original series, and Jeff Brustrom to VP, live-action series, and brought on animator Mike Moon as VP, animated series.

Bonnett has been VP, original series since 2001, overseeing live-action and animation development and current programs on Disney Channel’s block for kids 6-14 and the Jetix action-adventure block for kids 6-11.

He joined Disney in 1997 as director, current programming, and has since had a hand in the success of programs including That’s So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Kim Possible.

Brustrom, reporting to Bonnett, will oversee live-action series on the channel. He joined Disney’s programming team in 2001 and has since helped develop Raven and The Suite Life, among others.

The Emmy-winning Moon, also reporting to Bonnett, won an Emmy last year for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation as art director and producer for Cartoon Network’s Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and another Emmy for Walt Disney Television Animation’s Mickey’s Mouseworks.