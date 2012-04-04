Disney Channel Ups Miller to Executive Director, Worldwide Programming Strategy, Acquisitions and Co-Productions

Disney

Channel has promoted Karen K. Miller to executive director, worldwide

programming strategy, acquisitions and co-productions, for Disney

Channels Worldwide.

Miller

will oversee all global acquisitions, as well as heading all

co-production opportunities, from creative development and production.

She will also be responsible for directing the development of overall

scheduling strategies to ensure regional and local programming plans are

consistent with global priorities.

"Karen

is a true programmer and global partner, with a great eye for content

and a drive for strategy," said Paul DeBenedittis, senior VP,

programming, scheduling, multi-platform, acquisitions &

co-productions, Disney Channels Worldwide.

Prior

to Disney Channel, Miller worked in development, production and

distribution for Atlantyca Entertainment and was Animation Associate

Producer for The Simpsons Movie. She spent the previous 18 years at Warner Bros., last serving as VP of property acquisitions for consumer products.