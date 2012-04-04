Disney Channel Ups Miller to Executive Director, Worldwide Programming Strategy, Acquisitions and Co-Productions
Disney
Channel has promoted Karen K. Miller to executive director, worldwide
programming strategy, acquisitions and co-productions, for Disney
Channels Worldwide.
Miller
will oversee all global acquisitions, as well as heading all
co-production opportunities, from creative development and production.
She will also be responsible for directing the development of overall
scheduling strategies to ensure regional and local programming plans are
consistent with global priorities.
"Karen
is a true programmer and global partner, with a great eye for content
and a drive for strategy," said Paul DeBenedittis, senior VP,
programming, scheduling, multi-platform, acquisitions &
co-productions, Disney Channels Worldwide.
Prior
to Disney Channel, Miller worked in development, production and
distribution for Atlantyca Entertainment and was Animation Associate
Producer for The Simpsons Movie. She spent the previous 18 years at Warner Bros., last serving as VP of property acquisitions for consumer products.
