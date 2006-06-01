Disney Channel Shows Go Broadband
By Anne Becker
As promised at the upfront for their kids cable networks, the Disney-ABC TV group will launch full episodes of original series from The Disney Channel on its broadband sites Thursday.
Non ad-supported Disney Channel will run free, full-length episodes on ad-supported DisneyChannel.com. The site’s new broadband player will offer series including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, That’s So Raven and Kim Possible in six languages.
Commensurate with the launch, Disney will run a Suite Life marathon of 12 episodes on TV, while offering sneak peeks of two never-before-seen episodes of the series on the Web site.
Jetix, the action-adventure block that runs primarily on the Toon Disney cable channel, has been running full episodes of its series, as well as short-form content on its Web site, Jetix.tv. Video on both sites will be refreshed weekly.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.