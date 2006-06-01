Disney Channel Shows Go Broadband

As promised at the upfront for their kids cable networks, the Disney-ABC TV group will launch full episodes of original series from The Disney Channel on its broadband sites Thursday.

Non ad-supported Disney Channel will run free, full-length episodes on ad-supported DisneyChannel.com. The site’s new broadband player will offer series including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, That’s So Raven and Kim Possible in six languages.

Commensurate with the launch, Disney will run a Suite Life marathon of 12 episodes on TV, while offering sneak peeks of two never-before-seen episodes of the series on the Web site.

Jetix, the action-adventure block that runs primarily on the Toon Disney cable channel, has been running full episodes of its series, as well as short-form content on its Web site, Jetix.tv. Video on both sites will be refreshed weekly.