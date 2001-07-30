Disney Channel retools management

Disney Channel has created a management team to form the structure of the

network, general manager Rich Ross announced Monday.

Ross has named Gary Marsh executive vice president, original programming and

production; Andrea Taylor senior vice president, marketing; and Jill Casagrande

senior vice president, programming. All three will report to Ross.

Marsh, who had been executive vice president, original programming, will now

be responsible for overseeing development and production of Disney Channel's

entire slate of original programming, including Disney Channel Original Movies,

series for both Playhouse Disney and Zoog Disney programming blocks and

specials.

Marsh will also oversee the creative development of original programming for

the International Disney Channels and ABC's 'One Saturday Morning.'

Taylor will be responsible for articulating Disney Channel's brand vision,

developing the network's marketing strategy, overseeing online creative and

on-air promotions, consumer and trade marketing and implementing marketing and

promotional campaigns.

In her most recent position as senior vice president of on-air promotions and

interstitials for ABC Cable Networks Group, Taylor was responsible for

supervising the development and production of all on-air promotions and

packaging for Disney Channel, Toon Disney, SoapNet and One Saturday Morning.

Casagrande will be responsible for overseeing program planning, scheduling,

standards and practices, traffic, media planning and acquisitions for Disney

Channel.

Casagrande joined Disney Channel in March 1996 as director of scheduling. In

her most recent position as vice president, scheduling and program planning for

ABC Cable Networks Group, Casagrande was responsible for scheduling and

strategic planning of all programming for Disney Channel, Toon Disney and

SoapNet.

Currently available in 72 million homes, Disney Channel is a division of ABC

Cable Networks Group, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Co.