Disney Channel retools management
Disney Channel has created a management team to form the structure of the
network, general manager Rich Ross announced Monday.
Ross has named Gary Marsh executive vice president, original programming and
production; Andrea Taylor senior vice president, marketing; and Jill Casagrande
senior vice president, programming. All three will report to Ross.
Marsh, who had been executive vice president, original programming, will now
be responsible for overseeing development and production of Disney Channel's
entire slate of original programming, including Disney Channel Original Movies,
series for both Playhouse Disney and Zoog Disney programming blocks and
specials.
Marsh will also oversee the creative development of original programming for
the International Disney Channels and ABC's 'One Saturday Morning.'
Taylor will be responsible for articulating Disney Channel's brand vision,
developing the network's marketing strategy, overseeing online creative and
on-air promotions, consumer and trade marketing and implementing marketing and
promotional campaigns.
In her most recent position as senior vice president of on-air promotions and
interstitials for ABC Cable Networks Group, Taylor was responsible for
supervising the development and production of all on-air promotions and
packaging for Disney Channel, Toon Disney, SoapNet and One Saturday Morning.
Casagrande will be responsible for overseeing program planning, scheduling,
standards and practices, traffic, media planning and acquisitions for Disney
Channel.
Casagrande joined Disney Channel in March 1996 as director of scheduling. In
her most recent position as vice president, scheduling and program planning for
ABC Cable Networks Group, Casagrande was responsible for scheduling and
strategic planning of all programming for Disney Channel, Toon Disney and
SoapNet.
Currently available in 72 million homes, Disney Channel is a division of ABC
Cable Networks Group, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Co.
