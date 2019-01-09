Disney Channel Orders Second Season of ‘Star Wars Resistance’

Disney Channel has ordered season two of animated series Star Wars Resistance, the season debuting in fall 2019. Star Wars Resistance is about Kaz, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.

Season one began Oct. 7.

The voice cast includes Christopher Sean as Kaz, Suzie McGrath as Tam Ryvora, Scott Lawrence as Jarek Yeager, Myrna Velasco as Torra Doza and Josh Brener as Neeku Vozo. Donald Faison and Bobby Moynihan also provide voices.

Dave Filoni created the series. Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman are executive producers; and Amy Beth Christenson is art director.